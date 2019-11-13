Student government senators at the University of Florida are attempting to impeach the student body president for using student funds to bring Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle to campus for a speaking event, according to the Washington Post.

Student body President Michael Murphy was served with an impeachment resolution Tuesday that accused him of abusing his power by using $50,000 in mandatory student fees in support of a political party — framing Trump Jr.’s appearance from the angle of his role as a surrogate for his father, rather than viewing it as a normal speaking engagement or an event in promotion of his new book.

“By using student fees to advance his own expressed political beliefs at the expense of the … Student Government writ large, Mr. Murphy not only endangered students marginalized by the speakers’ white nationalist supporters, but also abused his power to advance a particular political party at the expense of the students he should represent,” the impeachment resolution said.

The impeachment resolution stems from the discovery of an email exchange between Murphy and Caroline Wren, a finance consultant for the Trump Victory Committee, in which Wren contacts Murphy suggesting they bring Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, to campus.

Wren claims she was reaching out to Murphy, whom she had met in July, on a personal basis, not as a representative for Trump Victory — although her email contained the Trump Victory name in her signature.

Murphy has maintained for weeks that even though Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle made political statements supportive of President Trump, the event was not a campaign event. He also said he has tried to bring Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) to campus to speak, but Sanders’ representatives have declined to this point.

Student senators will vote on the impeachment resolution, which requires two-thirds support to pass. At that point, the matter would proceed to Senate trial which requires a three-fourths majority to convict and remove Murphy.

