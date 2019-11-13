[embedded content]

(CNBC) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is launching a new attack on the billionaires who have criticized her proposed taxes and policies with a new ad set to air on CNBC this week, according to a campaign aide.

Titled “Elizabeth Warren Stands Up to Billionaires,” the ad takes aim at longtime investor Leon Cooperman, former CEO of TD Ameritrade Joe Ricketts, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel.

The ad will premiere Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” which airs at 9 a.m. ET, and Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money,” which airs at 6 p.m. ET, in all New York and Washington, D.C., markets, the aide added. The ad will be part of a digital buy, as well.

