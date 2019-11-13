The White House is installing cameras that will livestream construction of the wall along the United States’ southern border with Mexico despite pushback from government officials and agencies.

The Washington Post reported that presidential adviser Jared Kushner brought the idea to the table over the summer. Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection pushed back on the idea, saying the construction companies installing the wall sections don’t want competitors to see how they work. There’s also a concern that the cameras will show construction workers entering Mexico as they conduct their work.

“There will be a wall cam, and it’ll launch early next year,” a senior White House official told the Post.

President Donald Trump is aiming to have as many as 166 miles of wall built along Texas’ southern border by the end of 2020. The Post reported that less than four miles have been installed to date as part of the project that is costing billions in taxpayer funds.

Part of the issue is that land along 162 miles of the route is privately owned, which prevents the federal government from building on it.

Despite the objections from stakeholders, the administration is moving forward with the livestreaming plan. Trump, the Post reported, is frustrated at the slow pace of wall construction. A signature promise of his 2016 campaign was to build a border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

The live camera would give the White House and Trump’s 2020 campaign content to share as they tout the wall’s progress.

It was recently reported that smugglers already have sawed through and climbed over new sections of border wall using tools that cost as little as $100.