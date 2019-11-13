Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) blasted CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes on Wednesday during a recess break from the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry hearing after Cordes argued that she had read all the transcripts from the depositions — something that was impossible for her to do because not all the transcripts have been released.

Here is the exchange between Meadows and Cordes:

Cordes: For the case you are making to be true, every single witness who has testified, more than a dozen of them, would have to be either lying or mistaken. Meadows: That’s not correct. Your characterization is so inherently wrong and biased. Let me ask you this, for the American people, how many hours have you been sitting in these depositions? How many hours? Cordes: I have read all the depositions. Meadows: You have not read all the transcripts. Cordes: Yes, I have. Meadows: I beg to differ because they haven’t all been released so there’s no way you read them all. But I can tell you, your premise is not right.

Immediately after Meadows answered her question, Cordes walked away.

The exchange took place after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for a recess after the Democrats questioned Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and Ambassador Bill Taylor for 45 minutes.

During the hearing, Meadows, presumably through his staff, wrote on his Twitter account: “Mr. Goldman keeps using information from Ambassador Sondland. Folks, reminder, once again: Sondland admitted — point blank — he DID NOT KNOW of any link between aid and political investigations. He admits it was an assumption — an assumption that [President Trump] contradicted.”

“Democrats aren’t just using hearsay … they’re using hearsay from an original source who admits he doesn’t even know the facts. To call this a reach would be kind,” Meadows continued. “They have nothing.”

“Folks, as you listen to Mr. Taylor and Mr. Kent today, remember: Neither of these witnesses have any serious firsthand knowledge of the key events,” Meadows added. “Taylor didn’t even speak to [President Trump] during any of this. Kent admitted he had no firsthand info of any order from POTUS.”

Committee Ranking Member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) slammed Democrats over their impeachment inquiry during his opening statement in the hearing.

“But we should not hold any hearings at all until we get answers to three crucial questions the Democrats are determined to avoid asking,” Nunes said. “First, what is the full extent of the Democrats prior coordination with the whistleblower and who else did the whistleblower coordinate this effort with? Second, what is the full extent of Ukraine’s election meddling against the Trump campaign? And third, why did Burisma hire Hunter Biden and what did he do for them and did his position affect any U.S. Government actions under the Obama Administration?”

“What we will witness today is a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats,” Nunes continued. “Ambassador Taylor and Mr. Kent, I’d like to welcome you here, I’d like to congratulate you for passing the Democrats star-chamber auditions held for the last weeks in the basement of the Capitol. It seems you agreed, witting or unwittingly to participate in a drama. The main performance, the Russia hoax, has ended and you have been cast in the low-rent Ukrainian sequel.”