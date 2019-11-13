On Tuesday, an MSNBC analyst ranted that President Trump is a Russian asset who had been compromised “as early as 1977” because his first wife, Ivana Trump, who hailed from Czechoslovakia, was under surveillance from the Czech intelligence agency, the STB.

As Joseph Wulfsohn reported for Fox News, retired U.S. naval intelligence operator Malcolm Nance, appearing on “Morning Joe” to push his book “The Plot to Betray America,” boasted that he could “predict” events that others could not see.

Nance breathed that Trump “had been under Russia intelligence surveillance for a very long time, as early as 1977, with his first wife, Ivana,” adding:

Ivana was from the Czech Republic, which at that time was Czechoslovakia. Their intelligence agency, the STB, had her communications between the United States and the Czech Republic under surveillance and they knew an enormous amount of information about Donald Trump between 1977 and the mid-’80s. And then, in the mid-’80s, Donald was starting to express interest in building Trump Tower Moscow, but more importantly, there was word from her family that he was trying to consider running for president against George Herbert Walker Bush, who was, of course, the former director of the CIA and the vice president of the United States. So, Russia became very interested in him.

Nance called Trump a “useful idiot” who had been exploited by Russia President Vladimir Putin, continuing that Putin’s “job was to manipulate people. It was to turn people into traitors … By 2014, [Trump] was making enormous quantities of money from the Russian oligarchy, but that is when he came to Russia and it became very clear to the Russians, this man can go from a useful idiot… to an unwitting asset where he’s being used and he doesn’t know it.”

More from Nance: “They put a set of rose-colored glasses on his face. Donald Trump sees the world only through Moscow’s point of view because he knows that is where an enormous quantity of money that he cannot access exists and would be made available to him. Is he is a next step, a Russian asset, where he is aware of those activities? [Former Special Counsel] Robert Mueller said yes, that he was well aware that he was going to benefit from Russia.”

Wulfsohn noted, “According to journalist Yashar Ali, the network (MSNBC) notified show bookers that they had to seek the approval of a higher-ranking booker in order to have Nance on their shows and was later ‘unbooked’ on several MSNBC programs by the top brass during the week the Mueller report was released.”

After the tragic shooting in El Paso, Texas in August, Nance ranted that President Trump was to blame. He said:

These people feel that they are the foot soldiers and executors of what the disenfranchisement that the white race is feeling and Donald Trump is giving them subliminal orders in their head. They are no different than the mobilized, self-starting, self-radicalized terrorists of ISIS here in the United States and Europe, who take cars and drive down streets.

