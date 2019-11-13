GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik irritated Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday afternoon when she pressed the Democrat over his secretive tactics and restrictive questioning of witnesses pertaining to the partisan impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“When can we anticipate a response to our November 9th letter requesting certain individual witnesses to be called?” Stefanik asked.

“Three of the witnesses the minority has requested are scheduled for next week,” replied Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Ms. Stefanik interrupted Schiff to clarify that those individuals are actually his witnesses: “Those are your witnesses, Mr. Chairman. What about the additional six witnesses?”

The Democrat told Stefanik that she “may inquire about additional witness … following the witnesses’ testimony.”

Stefanik wasn’t done pressing Schiff.

“Will you be prohibiting witnesses from answering members’ questions as you have in the closed-door depositions?” the New York representative pressed.

“The only times I prevented witnesses from answering questions, along with our counsel, was when it was apparent that members were seeking to out the whistleblower,” Schiff contended.

The Democrat continued to scold Stefanik for allegedly seeking to “undermine whistleblower protections.”

Stefanik interjected to point out to Schiff that she could not have tried to “out” the whistleblower since she does not know who it is; only he does.

“Mr. Chairman, only one member and their staff on this committee has direct knowledge of the identity of the whistleblower,” she said

“The gentlewoman will suspend,” an angry, wide-eyed Schiff cut off Stefanik. “You asked a parliamentary inquiry, or point of order and I am responding.”

Before the start of the impeachment hearings, @RepAdamSchiff promises to “do everything necessary to protect the whistleblower’s identity” after Rep. @EliseStefanik asks if he will prohibit witnesses from answering members’ questions. pic.twitter.com/e8TnDyR2Kf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 13, 2019

The Republican noted of Mr. Schiff’s secrecy following the hearing both in front of cameras and on Twitter.

“This was Adam Schiff’s first opportunity in front of the public; these hearings have been conducted in a basement bunker, part of his regime of secrecy,” Stefanik tore into the Democrat. “And this was an abject failure for the Democrats and Adam Schiff.”

“Number one: He (Schiff) still refuses to hear from the whistleblower, which started off this whole process. Number two: In less than 20 minutes, Adam Schiff interrupted Republican questions,” she outlined, adding, “This is a continuation of his conduct in closed-door meetings.”

The Republican also highlighted two “key facts” that hurt the Democrats’ impeachment push: “Ukraine got the aid” and “there was no investigation into the Bidens.”

“This was an abject failure for the Democrats and for Adam Schiff.” –@EliseStefanik pic.twitter.com/KqMWogak7R — GOP (@GOP) November 13, 2019

“It took Schiff less than 20 mins to interrupt & try to limit Republicans questions! He can’t help himself,” Stefanik similarly wrote via Twitter.

“[And] yes for the Triggered Left Twitterverse, I’m tweeting & paying attention. A proud & effective multitasker!” she noted. “Know who else has tweeted during this hearing? Adam Schiff.”

It took Schiff less than 20 mins to interrupt & try to limit Republicans questions! He can’t help himself. & yes for the Triggered Left Twitterverse, I’m tweeting & paying attention. A proud & effective multitasker! Know who else has tweeted during this hearing? Adam Schiff. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

Stefanik also made waves on Wednesday when left-wing ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd made a degrading remark about the Republican via Twitter.

“Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need,” Dowd posted in a now-deleted tweet, as reported by The Daily Wire.

Dowd later issued an apology to Stefanik.

