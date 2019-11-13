Oops, she did it again.

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea are still out on their book tour and providing interviews in support of the memoir’s release. While talking to BBC Radio4, the Clintons were once again hit with a question about transgender women. Chelsea took the standard line of the younger generation, saying basically that everyone can just be whatever gender they feel like. Her mother, however, once again took a more cautious approach, recognizing that there are “concerns” on that subject that society is still dealing with. (Daily Caller)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in an interview that transgender issues raise a “legitimate concern” for women. Clinton appeared on BBC Radio4 with her daughter Chelsea on Tuesday to promote their book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.” They differed in their answers when asked about the subject of biological males who identify as transgender. Chelsea Clinton defended the idea that those men can become women, while her mother struck a more cautionary note. “I do think there is a legitimate concern about women’s lived experience and the importance of recognizing that, and also the importance of recognizing the self-identification [of people who identify as transgender],” said the elder Clinton woman. “This is all relatively new. People are still trying to find the language for it, trying to sort it out. I think in the right mindset this can be understood, but it’s going to take some time.”

This isn’t the first time Hillary Clinton has done this. She provided a very similar answer last month during another book tour interview.

As to the substance of her comments, we can remind our selves that even a stopped clock is right twice a day. (Those of you below a certain age might need to ask your parents about that reference.) Hillary is old enough to have lived for many decades in a world where most established medical science was taken at face value, and some of the things we’re hearing now simply don’t compute.

What I found particularly interesting was the fact that Clinton wasn’t being asked about the very specific subject of men identifying as women competing in girls’ and women’s sports. That’s an easier question to field without ticking off quite as many members of the Woke Patrol. Plenty of women, including professional athletes, have been raising the alarm on that score.

Clinton was asked to address the much broader question of whether a person born with all the normal characteristics of a male could actually be a woman after declaring that they self-identify in that fashion. And her answer was shockingly nuanced. She approached the question from the angle of honoring the life experiences of women who lived their entire lives as females, presumably toiling under the yoke of the patriarchy. That’s a different experience than someone growing up with all of the presumed advantages of being a male in our society and then suddenly deciding to switch teams and join the lady’s club.

That’s reminiscent of what happened back when Caitlyn (then Bruce) Jenner came out and announced that he was now a she. At the time, there were a number of women who objected to the fact that Jenner had lived his entire life and achieved great success while enjoying all the benefits of being part of the patriarchy. But then, after securing a position of influence and authority, he declared that he was just one of the girls without having gone through a lifetime of disadvantage.

Just as one interesting side note here, Clinton was also asked yet again during this interview about her 2020 plans. She again refused to rule out a POTUS run. But after these interviews she should probably write that idea off. Every single Democratic candidate currently running has endorsed a bill that would force schools and universities to allow boys and men identifying as females to compete in girls’ and women’s sports. By expressing these sorts of common sense ideas, Hillary probably just disqualified herself from the primary.