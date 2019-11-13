(CBN) — As the rise of modern witchcraft continues in the US, the “Women’s March” movement has been called out for calling on voters to rally by “casting spells and casting votes.

According to the Activist Mommy website, during last week’s off-year elections, the Women’s March official Twitter account called on its supporters to “cast spells” in order to “fight the patriarchy any way” they can.

“It’s #ElectionDay! All power to the people, all people to the polls. If you’re eligible, get out there and VOTE,” the ultra-leftist group tweeted. The image with that tweet said it all.

