Democratic Rep. Katie Hill recently resigned after she came under an ethics probe for carrying on affairs with staff members.

Now two more members of the party are under review by the House Ethics Committee.

Fox News reported the panel is extending its review of the handling of campaign finances by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

And a “relationship with a staffer” has triggered a review of Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-, regarding whether he “has received any improper gifts, including any forbearance, from that employee.”

Tlaib’s campaign committee, Rashida Tlaib for Congress, allegedly “reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes,” according to a release from the Office of Congressional Ethics, Fox News reported.

The ethics committee explained that if Tlaib used campaign funds from her own campaign for personal use, or if the campaign committee spent money for purposes not related to the campaign, she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.

The committee found “substantial reason to believe that Rep. Tlaib converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use or Rep. Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes.”

An April 2018 email from Tlaib said she was “sinking” and asked if the “campaign could loan me money.”

But she said it actually would work better to be paid, so she suggested a payment of $5,000.