(FOX NEWS) — California police were hunting for the suspected shooter who reportedly opened fire at Saugus High School on Thursday, injuring at least six people — one of whom required CPR by emergency responders, officials said.

A “male Asian suspect” wearing black clothing was last seen walking away from the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told Fox News. The LA County Sheriff’s Office warned residents to “please avoid the area.”

Authorities said they would be locking down area schools as they searched for the suspected gunman.

