The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Indonesia on Thursday, and reports stated that a tsunami warning was issued.

The tremor hit about 86 miles north of Temate, Indonesia.

The earthquake hit between the islands of Halmahera and Sulawesi.

Seismologist Stephen Hicks, with the Imperial College London, told The Independent: “Fortunately, it has occurred offshore and at a reasonably deep depth so risk of damage from shaking and tsunami is low.”

Nonetheless, Indonesian officials issued a tsunami alert, according to DW.com.

TSUNAMI WARNING AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 7.4 OCCURRED IN THE MOLUCCA SEA AT 1618 UTC ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14 2019. HAZARDOUS TSUNAMI WAVES FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE ARE POSSIBLE

WITHIN 300 KM OF THE EPICENTER ALONG THE COASTS OF INDONESIA. — Wikisismos (@wikisismos) November 14, 2019

JUST IN: @phivolcs_dost says NO TSUNAMI threat in the Philippines following the magnitude 7.4 #earthquake recorded off Moluccas, Indonesia, Friday at 12:18 a.m. pic.twitter.com/g8ajKg797o — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 14, 2019

In July, a strong, shallow earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, damaging some homes and causing panicked residents to flee to temporary shelters. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and authorities said there was no threat of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 103 miles southeast of Ternate, the capital of North Maluku province, at a depth of just 6 miles. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

Indonesia’s national disaster agency said the land-based earthquake didn’t have any potential to cause a tsunami, according to The Associated Press. The Associated Press contributed to this report.