The older we get, the more important it becomes to pay attention to the things we eat and drink. For people over 40, that means being particularly mindful of the beverages being consumed.

Many drinks are packed with sugar, which can wreak havoc on your health and also dramatically increase your calorie consumption. The results are unsettling. An excess of sugar can lead to weight gain, blood sugar problems, and can even increase your risk of heart disease.

Knowing what drinks to avoid can go a long way in preserving longevity, which is why Eat This, Not That! compiled a report analyzing some of the worst drinks that people over 40 should try not to touch. Here are eight of them:

Flavored coconut water. There are many so-called health benefits that come with drinking flavored coconut water, but the truth is that all the sweeteners and flavored syrups added to this beverage mean you are probably consuming far too much sugar and calories than what is needed. Lemonade. Nothing quenches thirst quite like a chilled glass of lemonade. It may taste good, but lemonade tends to be loaded with sugar and those liquid calories can quickly add up. Eating a healthy snack is less calorific and probably far more satisfying. Drinkable yogurts. There are benefits to downing a drinkable yogurt. It is a good source of protein and calcium and makes a convenient breakfast on the go. The problem is that this drink is also crammed with sugar and additives. It makes more sense to have a healthy breakfast like oatmeal, which will keep your blood sugar levels stable throughout the day and keep you feeling full for longer. Pumpkin spice lattes. With winter approaching, nothing warms the heart, mind, and soul quite like a pumpkin spice latte. The bad news is that this indulgent drink is extremely calorific — even if you opt for the low-fat version. Drinking an Americano is a far better option as this drink contains a fraction of the calories. Your waistline will say thanks-a-latte. Tonic water. Who doesn’t like to sit and relax after a busy day with a gin and tonic in hand? This is one habit you may want to break though. The issue is not so much with the gin but the tonic water, which contains almost as much sugar as a soda. Wine coolers. They may have less alcohol in them, but wine coolers contain far more sugar. And they do not come with the same health benefits as a glass of red wine, which is packed with antioxidants. Bottled tea. Tea is great for your health. Studies have shown the many benefits that come from sipping a cup daily but this does not necessarily apply to the bottled tea you find at your local grocer. They generally contain added sugar as well as preservatives. The sugar-free types are not any better as they contain artificial sweeteners which have been linked to numerous health issues. Large coffees. Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day can be beneficial to your health, but downing supersized coffees daily can cause health issues that include brittle bones. “I try to avoid excessive caffeine,” says Dr. Mamta M. Mamik, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “An adult can safely consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day (which is equivalent to four 8-ounce cups of coffee), but drinking any more than that can cause calcium excretion, which, over time, may lead to osteoporosis. Avoiding excess caffeine also helps to ward off uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms like lethargy, insomnia, headaches, and irritability.”

Related Stories