On Thursday, Rep. Thomas Massie exposed an abortion doctor, Dr. McNicholas, who refused to answer his questions as to whether or not she would abort a fully viable fetus. McNicjholas told the committee that “abortion is moral”, that “abortion is “important”, and that she would perform an abortion for “any reason”.

Later, BlazeTV host, Allie Beth Stuckey, called out the panel for saying abortion is moral simply because the baby is not wanted.

Watch the video below for more.

[embedded content]

Massie Exposes Abortion Doctor, Asks If She Would Abort Viable Fetus



youtu.be



Want more from Allie Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture and politics from a Christian, millennial perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.