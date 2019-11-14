Activists staged protests outside an event where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was slated to speak in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, and the demonstration included a truck with a big screen blaring testimony by Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford on repeat.

What are the details?

Kavanaugh was scheduled to give a speech at conservative lawyer’s group The Federalist Society‘s banquet at Union Station. Attendees waiting outside the venue before it began were met by protestors — some dressed as handmaids — chanting in protest.

According HuffPost reporter Jennifer Bendery, the activists were “shouting ‘I believe Dr. Ford! I believe Anita Hill!’ right in the faces of Federalist Society members as they’re stuck waiting in line for their gala to start.”

Bendery and other reporters, including those from the Washington Examiner, posted footage online of the truck set up to play Blasey Ford’s Senate testimony from Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

The protests were reportedly organized by a progressive group called Demand Justice, which boasts of key campaigns on its website to reform the Supreme Court, impeach Justice Kavanaugh, oppose President Donald Trump’s judicial picks, and to nominate progressives to the courts.

Anything else?

According to The Washington Examiner, Kavanaugh was “likely to be received more warmly inside the event,” as he was given a standing ovation when he attended last year’s banquet.