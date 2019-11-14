Musician Alicia Keys will host the 62nd annual GRAMMY awards.

Keys will be hosting the awards show for the second time, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. The “Girl On Fire” singer also emceed the awards ceremony this year in 2019.

[embedded content]

“Unbelievable,” Keys said about her emcee performance this past year. “It was exactly what I wanted to bring. I wanted to bring that good entry and the light and the love. I just felt everybody was with me on it.”

Keys’ hosting gig marks the first time a female has hosted the awards show more than once and the third time a female has hosted. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 2019 GRAMMYs)

The awards ceremony will air on Jan. 26, 2020 and the nominees will be announced on Nov. 20.

The musician has won a total of 15 GRAMMY awards during her tenure as an artist. Keys won her first GRAMMY in 2001 with her debut album “Songs In A Minor.”

I love watching Keys do her thing and she’s such a phenomenal vocalist. Her performance at last year’s GRAMMYs, where she performed a musical melody of songs, was absolutely amazing. I hope we get to see another good one by Keys.