Online retailing behemoth Amazon is reportedly griping about “unmistakable bias” in the Pentagon’s decision to award a multi-billion-dollar contract for cloud computing services to Microsoft.

“Numerous aspects of the [Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure] evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias — and it’s important that these matters be examined and rectified,” Amazon told CNBC in an email Thursday.

The remarks are an indication Amazon will challenge the JEDI award, which could span 10 years and be worth up to $10 billion, CNBC noted.

An Amazon spokesperson did not, however, confirm its reported plan to protest, CNBC reported.

In August, the Pentagon announced Defense Secretary Mark Esper would review the JEDI deal after President Donald Trump said he had gotten complaints from companies about the process.

“We’ve got to get this right, so we are not going to rush to a decision,” Dana Deasy, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, told reporters in a closed-door media roundtable at the Pentagon, CNBC reported. “We are going to spend whatever time the evaluation team needs to spend to make sure we are picking the best technical solution at the right price with the right criteria.”