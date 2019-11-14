Rookie Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is trashing the “plutocratic” late entrants in the presidential primary — a smear aimed at rich politicians Michael Bloomberg, Deval Patrick, and Tom Steyer.

She tweeted Thursday:

“Call me radical, but maybe instead of setting ablaze hundreds of millions of dollars on multiple plutocratic, long-shot, very-late presidential bids, we instead invest hundreds of millions into winning majorities of state legislatures across the United States? Just a thought!”

Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor who went on to work at Bain Capital, the investment firm founded by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, tossed his hat into the crowded ring Thursday, while ex-New York City Mayor Bloomberg is eyeballing several late primaries. Both hope to appeal to the party’s centrists, The Hill noted.

Billionaire Steyer entered the race in July.

Ocasio-Cortez joined fellow “squad” progressives — Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — in endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The fourth “squad” member, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., is backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.