Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday pitched the first official bill aimed at turning their massive government program, known as the “Green New Deal,” into reality, proposing an overhaul of one million public housing units and making them carbon-neutral within 10 years.

During a press conference late Thursday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez also appeared to suggest that she backs impeachment because of her climate agenda, calling the president a “climate crisis.”

“The bill, dubbed the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act, would use seven grant programs to upgrade housing units into carbon-neutral communities with organic grocery stores, on-site child care and community gardens,” The Washington Post reported. “Residents of public housing would be given preference in hiring to renovate those units.”

The Post cited far-left think group Date for Progress, which claimed that the project would cost between $119 billion and $172 billion over the next decade.

However, when citing numbers from a conservative think tank — the American Action Forum — The Post declined to show the full range of estimated cost, reporting that it was “$1.6 trillion or more.” The “more” the Post intentionally did not include is $4.6 trillion.

During the press conference, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders made the following remarks in response to a question about impeachment:

Ocasio-Cortez: I’m not concerned about it because the thing that we show with the impeachment of the president is that we can hold the White House accountable and also build our future at the same time. This is an either/or proposition, I’m sure Republicans would like to lead you to believe that this place shuts down but we just came from votes right now over here. So, we’re passing this agenda … Sanders: Trump should be impeached and he will be impeached. But that does not mean that we neglect or ignore the other major crises facing this country, whether it is the housing crisis, and the particular tragedies existing in public housing in Vermont in New York all over this country and the global crisis of climate change. We are mature enough as a nation to walk and chew bubble gum at the same time. Ocasio-Cortez: But let’s not act or pretend that Donald Trump is not a climate crisis unto himself, because he has put foxes in the hen house, in the charge of EPA, in charge of public housing, in charge of virtually every federal agency that we have. And so, if we want to protect our planet, we also, you know, we also need to make sure that holding the president accountable in this White House is a part of that too you. [emphasis added]

WATCH:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez seems to think she can use impeachment to get rid of opposition to her socialist policies. Asked about passing the GND during an impeachment process, she says “holding the president accountable in this WH is a part of that too”pic.twitter.com/WoRp4sk6BH — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) November 14, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s new comments about impeachment come less than 24 hours after she told CNN that impeachment was about unifying the Democrat Party and about avoiding a “potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

“At the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, um, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And so this is not just about something that has occurred; this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”