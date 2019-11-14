CLEVELAND, Ohio — Colin Kaepernick will work out for NFL teams on Saturday. Whether or not the former 49ers quarterback lands a job because of it remains to be seen. Still, the sports gambling site SportsBetting.ag is offering odds on which team Kaepernick could end up with before the season is through.

The current favorites are the Cincinnati Bengals at +350, meaning a $100 bet wins $350 plus your original money back. If that actually happens, it could be interesting as the Bengals, who started rookie Ryan Finley last Sunday, play the Browns twice in December.

The Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers have the next best odds at +400. The Browns are way down the list at +2500. The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, two teams that confirmed Wednesday their intentions to attend the workout, aren’t even listed. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Another betting site, SportsBettingDime.com, thinks the most likely scenario is Kaepernick remains unsigned this season, offering 6/1 odds he latches on to a team in 2019.

ESPN reported the workout was organized by the NFL in response to Kaepernick’s representation releasing a document last month saying “not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016, in which he began his peaceful protest.”

“It is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he’s accomplished,” the letter stated.

The circumstances surrounding the workout, however, have left Kaepernick’s camp wondering if it’s just a public relations stunt, sources told ESPN. The league, for example, was reportedly adamant about it holding it on short notice this Saturday when teams are traveling or preparing for Sunday’s games. Tryouts are typically held on Tuesdays when most teams are off. In addition, when Kaepernick’s agents asked if a team or teams requested the workout, a league official said he couldn’t tell them that. Kaepernick was given just two hours to take the league’s offer or leave it, the Associated Press reported.

On ESPN’s “First Take,” commentator Stephen A. Smith suggested Jay-Z had something to do with organizing the workout.

Nonetheless, Kaepernick said he’s eager to prove himself.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday,” he tweeted.

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season, hasn’t taken a snap in nearly three years. He sued the NFL in 2017, accusing owners of colluding to keep him out of the league in retaliation for kneeling during the anthem and sparking a league-wide movement of players for equalty and social justice. The case was settled earlier this year.

