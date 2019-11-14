Bill O’Reilly joined Glenn Beck on Thursday’s radio program to discuss the House impeachment hearings, which he said can be summed up in one word: “fiasco.”

“It was a fiasco, and the reason is that, still, after all of the verbiage, all of the bloviating, I still don’t know what the crime is,” O’Reilly said.

Glenn played a video clip of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) questioning acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, who testified on Wednesday to a litany of alleged crimes against President Donald Trump — none of which Taylor witnessed himself.

“This is incredible,” Glenn said of Taylor’s testimony. “He said in his testimony, ‘No, I didn’t think any quid pro quo was going on, after I had three meetings over three months. But then I talked to this guy [one of Taylor’s staffers who reportedly overheard an an alleged conversation between Ambassador Gordon Sondland and President Trump] and I was convinced.’ That’s crazy!”

“So that’s why I started this with one word: fiasco. And it is a fiasco,” O’Reilly added. ” And I believe that most Americans now will tune it away. Number one, it’s incredibly boring … And I believe most Americans, even if they wouldn’t tell the pollsters, say this is bull. You know, we know Nixon obstructed justice. We know Clinton lied and perjured himself under oath. But this is a bunch of garbage.”

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Watch the full episode here.

Use code GLENN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.