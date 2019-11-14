The bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to hold a “timely vote” on the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, which represents 48 House Republicans and Democrats, called on House Speaker Pelosi to pass the USMCA trade agreement. The caucus, which is co-chaired by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Tom Reed (R-NY), noted that the USMCA could bring about significant economic growth in the United States.

The caucus said in a statement Thursday:

For the good of the American people, and a strong economy, the Problem Solvers Caucus believes both sides of the aisle should find a way to unite together behind passage of USMCA. We applaud the bipartisan efforts of both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on this important agreement that has the potential to bring NAFTA into the modern era, with added predictability and certainty for business growth. We are proud of the work by labor groups, American workers, the business community, and farmers who continue to be a part of the process in this matter. Given the impact on our economy, we request a timely vote on USMCA.

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus follows as House Speaker Pelosi said that Democrats have moved closer towards passing the USMCA in Congress’s lower chamber.

Speaking to reporters, Pelosi said, “we are moving positively” toward a deal.

“I do believe that if we can get this to the place it needs to be, which is imminent, this can be a template for future trade agreements. A good template,” she added. Many Republicans, including White House Policy Director Joe Grogan, have noted that Pelosi and House Democrats have become too “distracted by impeachment” to focus on more important issues such as health care and passing the USMCA.

