Lloyd Blankfein, then chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., smiles during a discussion at the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Lloyd Blankfein hit back at Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Thursday, after she singled him and other billionaires out for greed as she pressed for higher taxes on the wealthy.

“Vilification of people as a member of a group may be good for her campaign, not the country,” Blankfein, the 65-year-old Goldman Sachs senior chairman, said in a tweet.

“Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA,” Blankfein added in an apparent dig at Warren’s much-criticized prior claims of Native American ancestry. President Donald Trump has also mocked the Massachusetts U.S. senator over her claims, often calling her “Pocahontas.”

He served as CEO and chairman of Goldman Sachs from 2006 until the end of 2018.

Blankfein was responding directly to Warren’s most recent campaign ad, which aired on CNBC on Thursday and takes aim at him and other billionaires who have blasted her rhetoric and policies, most notably her proposed wealth tax on the richest Americans.