https://www.wnd.com/2019/11/breaking-school-shooting-southern-california-suspect-black-clothing-reported/

Details are still emerging about a shooting Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

At least five people are believed to have been injured, police said.

“This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated,” the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

TRENDING: Adam Schiff blasted as ‘lying sack of excrement’

“Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children.”

The sheriff’s station posted updates on its Twitter page.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a “Male Asian suspect” wearing “black clothing” was “last seen at the location.”

Neighboring schools were placed on lockdown soon after the reports of the active shooter emerged.

Henry Mayo Hospital said on Twitter that it had received two patients in critical condition and three more were “en route.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more details emerge. 

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...