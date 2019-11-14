Highly-touted recruit Bryce Thompson had a really dumb prank for Kansas basketball coach Bill Self.

According to The Athletic (via Barstool Sports), Thompson and his father called and texted Self acting like they were going to commit to the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eventually, Thompson got on the phone and revealed he would play for the Jayhawks.

The commitment of @B3thompson__ to Kansas was arguably one of the biggest recruiting wins for Bill Self ever considering the timing and circumstances. This one was personal for Self. I went to Tulsa yesterday to see Bryce and find out why KU: https://t.co/qgQWvsU7Uo — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) November 13, 2019

I don’t care that Thompson is one of the best players in America. If Self had an ounce of self-respect, he’d tell him to actually play for Oklahoma State.

This is what social media has done to the youth of America. We’ve got kids out here pranking major college coaches, and their parents are going along with it.

What the hell has happened in this country?

This is what happens when we inflate the egos of people. They start to think stuff like this is funny. There are millions of dollars on the line when it comes to Kansas basketball.

Yet, Thompson is out here treating it like a joke. Clearly, he doesn’t understand the stage he’s on or the people around him are idiots.

Maybe, it’s a little bit of both.

[embedded content]

Congrats, Self! Sounds like you’ve got yourself a real winner in this one!