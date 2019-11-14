“It is time for a wealth tax,” says Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in a new ad on CNBC that identifies four billionaires and openly appeals to viewer envy. These billionaires, however, are not her primary target.

Warren is a front-runner in the race to become the 2020 nominee of a Democratic Party skyjacked by leftists. She could be the next president of the United States, but first she must subtly demonize and defeat a new contender: former three-term mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg.

“Mike Bloomberg has more money than God,” says political pollster Frank Luntz. The founder of Bloomberg News, a slightly center-left giant business news service, Bloomberg could let other Democratic contenders drain their finances on the first four primaries. He could then enter the Super Tuesday vote next March 3 “with more money than all of them,” says Luntz, “[and] potentially more money than all of them combined.”

Money, as the saying goes, is “the mother’s milk of politics,” the magical elixir able to transform an ordinary person into a political Superman overnight.

How rich is Michael Bloomberg? Donald Trump, age 73, today has a net worth of roughly $3.1 billion, according to Forbes, which makes him the 259th wealthiest person in the United States and 715th richest person in the world.

Bloomberg, by comparison, is worth roughly $52.3 billion, making him the ninth richest person in the U.S. and 14th wealthiest person in the world.

He has not yet declared himself a 2020 presidential candidate, but he met the filing deadline for Alabama and Arkansas.

Bloomberg represents more than the Democrats’ own version of billionaire Donald Trump. Like Trump, Bloomberg has been so wealthy that he could not be corrupted or “bought” by political donors and special interest groups. (Trump, prior to becoming a Republican in 2009, had been a major contributor to urban Democratic politicians.)

Like Trump, Bloomberg could afford to follow his own mix of right and left ideas. As a result, leftists today love Bloomberg the gun control zealot, but they hate the Mayor Bloomberg who used stop-and-frisk police policies that disproportionately frisked minorities. The paradox, of course, is that Bloomberg used the policy to take guns off the street.

Democrats for most of the 20th Century depicted themselves as the liberal party of workers and welfare recipients while electing wealthy presidents such as Franklin Delano Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. But this apparent internal contradiction in their party was merely a sock puppet show that its left hand and farther-left hand raised together in victory. The wealthy laid the golden eggs and were not to be hated or expropriated.

Today this ideological Democratic schism has become real. because up to 70% percent of its voters find socialism sympatico and, for 30% of party partisans, Marxism is magnifico. Leftist presidential candidates from Senator Warren to avowed socialists like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., want to use confiscatory wealth taxes to make billionaires extinct in America.

As a result, today’s Democratic leaders, whose left-leaning voter base has left them with a roster of 2020 presidential candidates trying to out-radicalize one another, rightly fear that their nominee will be too extreme for most old-fashioned Democratic voters.

Far from hating the rich, traditional Americans of both major parties continue to dream that they or their grandchildren might become billionaires and/or presidents. Even now, the Democrats, not the Republicans, rely more heavily on wealthy donors and candidates. They need a candidate as rich and centrist as Bloomberg.

Mayor Bloomberg was a nanny statist control freak who tried to regulate not only guns but also how much soda pop, salt and transfats citizens consume and where they could smoke.

A non-practicing Jew, Bloomberg has defended Israel and opposed the BDS (Boycott, Divest, and Sanction) movement of leftists to destroy Israel economically. The Democratic Party, however, is increasingly anti-Semitic, and Warren has said that as president she would force Israel to give half of Jerusalem to the Palestinians.

President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s unified capital. He is seen as an energetic billionaire builder with a warm human gift for inspiring loyalty, and his eccentricities are regarded as life-affirming honesty. Now 77, Bloomberg has the human warmth of a technocratic robot who stands 7 inches shorter than Trump. In presidential races the taller candidate usually wins.