Former President Bill Clinton on Thursday advised President Donald Trump to focus on working to improve the country, saying, “every day is an opportunity to make something good happen.”

Towards the end of a CNN interview focusing on the recent school shooting in California, Clinton was asked if he had a message for Trump in response to the president’s claims that he can’t work with Congress while the impeachment inquiry is ongoing.

Clinton, who faced impeachment himself while president, said he’d tell Trump, “you got hired to do a job.”

He added that “every day is an opportunity to make something good happen. And I would say, ‘I’ve got lawyers and staff people handling this impeachment inquiry and they should just have at it, meanwhile, I’m going to work for the American people.’ That’s what I would do.”

Clinton said that Trump “did indicate a couple times he might go along with this, and then obviously the gun lobby got ahold of him and pulled him back, but at some point denial is no longer an option, and Congress is basically in denial of the consequences of doing nothing, or at least the people who were opposed to it.”