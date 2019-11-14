Democrats want Stephen Miller to resign following the release of a report that exposed emails he sent promoting white nationalism, reports Business Insider.

The emails, which Miller sent to the conservative website Breitbart News in 2015 and 2016, were published by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The House Progressive Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus all issued a joint statement Thursday urging Miller, a White House senior policy adviser, to resign.

Miller in his emails to Breitbart editors included links to “white nationalist” websites, a “white genocide”-themed novel in which Indian men rape white women, xenophobic conspiracy theories, and eugenics-era immigration laws that Adolf Hitler lauded in “Mein Kampf,” per SPLC.

He used his government email address as an aide to then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., in the emails SPLC reviewed. Miller also used a personal Hotmail.com address in the emails.

“What Stephen Miller sent to me in those emails has become policy at the Trump administration,” former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh told SPLC.