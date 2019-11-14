Former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick said Thursday he never bought into the 2012 Obama campaign’s demonization of Bain Capital, the private equity firm cofounded by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

In an interview Thursday — the day he announced his intention to run in the Democratic presidential primaries — Patrick embraced his work at Bain.

“Yes, I [worked] at the place that was demonized in the 2012 presidential election,” Patrick said, before MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace interrupted to say it was the Democrats who were critical.

“I didn’t buy into it then, and I still don’t,” he said.

“There is a place for private equity in the private economy. There is a place for business in our lives, but it is also true that capitalism generally has a lot to answer for,” Patrick said.

President Barack Obama repeatedly criticized Bain’s business practices in 2012 to paint Romney as a corporate raider.

Wallace pressed him on his tenure with the firm, noting Democrats had moved to the left and wondering how he could explain his position to primary voters.

“I love that the party has moved to the left,” Patrick said. “I love that we are the party of the woke. I believe that we also have to be the party of the still-waking, and I have always conducted my personal life and my business life and my life as a civil rights lawyer, my life as an advocate . . . that way.”