On Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed a video featuring adults explaining gender identity to young students.

In this clip, a sex educator, Nadine, told students that she used to be a girl. A statement that caught Pat by surprise.

“I use the pronouns she and her because I am a woman. And, when I was your age I used to be a girl,” Nadine said.

“Is she saying that she is not a girl anymore,” Pat asked rhetorically.

Nadine went on to tell students that “genitals do not determine gender.”

Later, a “drag king” told students that “he” transitioned in his 20s when “he” decided to dress like a boy all of the time, not just on stage for entertainment purposes.

Watch the video below for more details.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.