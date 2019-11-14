Fox News topped all other cable news networks during the coverage of the first public hearings of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The network averaged nearly 2.9 million viewers during Wednesday’s hearing, which saw testimony from former U.S. Ambassador Bill Taylor and diplomat George Kent. Fox News was followed by MSNBC, which averaged nearly 2.7 million viewers during the hearing. (RELATED: Mark Levin Trounces Sunday Shows, Tops Cable News)

Meanwhile, CNN’s ratings were far below the other major networks as they averaged just over 1.8 million viewers. (RELATED: Fox News Dominates CNN, MSNBC In Mueller TV Ratings)

Fox News also dominated prime-time television ratings in the aftermath of the hearings, averaging nearly 4,000 viewers during prime-time hours, while MSNBC averaged over 2,800 viewers during that time period, and CNN averaged just over 1,300 viewers in primetime hours.

The next public impeachment hearing will take place Friday, followed by a full week of public hearings.