Rudy Giuliani says he is not worried about President Donald Trump’s loyalty — reportedly bragging he has got “very, very good insurance” should his White House client ever toss him under the bus in the Ukraine scandal.

In a telephone interview with The Guardian posted Thursday, Guiliani was asked if he was nervous Trump might turn on him in the impeachment crisis in which Giuliani plays a role.

“I’m not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid,” Giuliani replied with a slight laugh, the news outlet reported.

Giuliani’s own lawyer, Robert Costello, who also was on the call, then interjected: “He’s joking.”

Giuliani has come under scrutiny for his actions in Ukraine as Trump’s personal lawyer and his links to two Ukrainian businessmen arrested by U.S. federal authorities.

But Giuliani said he was just doing his job as Trump’s personal lawyer.

“I acted properly as his lawyer,” Giuliani told the news outlet.

“I did what a good lawyer is supposed to do. I dug up evidence that helped to show the case against him was false; that there was a great deal of collusion going on someplace else other than Russia. And then I stepped on the number one minefield, which is Joe Biden, who is heavily protected by the Washington press corps.”