President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate GOP waves Trump off early motion to dismiss impeachment charges Key takeaways from first public impeachment hearing Diplomat ties Trump closer to Ukraine furor MORE is under investigation by federal prosecutors over possible campaign finance violations and accusations he failed to register as a foreign agent, Bloomberg reports.

Multiple U.S. officials told the outlet that the probe into Giuliani’s financial dealings could also lead to charges of violating bribery or conspiracy laws, with one adding that his work alongside the president has raised counterintelligence concerns.

The former New York City mayor is at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump, as investigators look into Giuliani’s role in efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate one of the president’s chief political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE.

DEVELOPING