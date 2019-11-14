The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating Rep. Ross SpanoVincent (Ross) Ross SpanoHouse Ethics Committee reviewing two GOP lawmakers over campaign finance Democratic rep says she’s tired of ‘sex-starved males’ talking about abortion rights The Hill’s Morning Report – 2020 Dems, progressives preview anti-Biden offensive MORE (R-Fla.) over allegations of campaign finance violations, the House Ethics Committee announced Thursday.

The DOJ asked the committee to defer the review of the allegations to the department, the committee said.

The Ethics Committee had been reviewing the allegations since September and a decision on the next steps was expected to be announced Thursday.

“The Department of Justice has asked the Committee to defer consideration of this matter and the Committee, following precedent, unanimously voted to defer consideration of this matter at this time,” the committee said in the release

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice was not immediately available for comment.

Ahead of the committee’s review, Spano had faced scrutiny for accepting about $180,000 in loans from friends and using it for his congressional campaign as if it were his own money.

Campaign finance laws allow candidates to loan their campaigns any amount of personal funds, but loans from others are considered campaign contributions and limited to $2,700 donations per cycle.

Spano has said he has since repaid the loans.

A spokesperson for Spano did not immediately respond for comment.