Senators are pushing for a speedy impeachment trial as the proceedings appear poised to spill into 2020.

With House Democrats aiming to vote on articles of impeachment by Christmas, Republicans view a trial as all but guaranteed but are warning they don’t want to drag it out.

How long a trial could last is a rolling point of debate. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard BurrRichard Mauze BurrGOP chairman says Senate impeachment trial could last 6-8 weeks Bottom Line GOP senator wants to know whistleblower identity if there’s an impeachment trial MORE (R-N.C.) raised eyebrows by suggesting it could last six to eight weeks, longer than the proceedings against former President Clinton, which lasted just over a month.

Burr argued the case against Clinton was “cookie-cutter” compared to the current investigation.

“Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonSteyer scores endorsement from key New Hampshire activist House drip-bombing of witness testimony softens landing zone for public support Republican who aided in Clinton impeachment trial: Trump Ukraine phone call ‘troublesome’ MORE admitted that he lied to the FBI,” Burr said. “His took five weeks and it didn’t meet the threshold of removal from office. I figured since the president hadn’t admitted to a crime, nor has the House process proven a crime, that it would probably take them some more time.”

But GOP senators — who view it as all but guaranteed that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE will not be convicted — balked at a long timeline, questioning why they would want to eat up extra weeks on a trial that seems prebaked.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), asked about Burr’s prediction, said, “I don’t know who he was kidding, but no, it’s not going to take that long.”

“It doesn’t sound like there’s going to be much they’re going to give us, so I think a week is more than enough time to get all that adjudicated, get it out there and exposed, and be done with this,” Perdue added.

Sen. James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeEleven GOP senators sign open letter backing Sessions’s comeback bid Overnight Defense: Pentagon says Syrian oil revenue going to Kurdish forces | GOP chair accuses Dems of using Space Force as leverage in wall fight | Dems drop plans to seek Bolton testimony GOP senator: House Democrats using Space Force as leverage in border wall fight MORE (R-Okla.), who was in office for the Clinton trial, characterized himself as “in shock” over the idea of taking six to eight weeks for the Senate’s impeachment proceedings.

“I’m not sure why it should,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham says Trump should be allowed to undo DACA order The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems, GOP dig in for public impeachment hearings The Hill’s Morning Report – Witness transcripts plow ground for public impeachment testimony MORE (R-S.C.), who was a House manager in 1999, also questioned why a trial would need to take up to two months.

“It’s not a complicated fact pattern. I doubt if a trial would last that long,” he said.

Talk about a potential Senate trial comes as the House is holding its first public hearings as part of their impeachment inquiry after weeks of closed-door depositions. House lawmakers are examining if Trump held up Ukraine aid in an effort to pressure the country to open up an investigation into former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

One option that has been discussed by some GOP senators, as well as conservative pundits, would be to try to dismiss the articles of impeachment, effectively ending a trial before it could get underway. Democrats tried to dismiss the articles against Clinton, but the vote, which requires a simple majority, fell short.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell protege emerges as Kentucky’s next rising star Hillicon Valley: Schumer questions Army over use of TikTok | Federal court rules against random searches of travelers’ phones | Groups push for election security funds in stopgap bill | Facebook’s new payment feature | Disney+ launch hit by glitches McConnell, GOP leaders say they won’t be watching House impeachment hearing MORE (R-Ky.) dismissed the idea during a weekly leadership press conference on Wednesday, telling reporters that there will be a trial if the House sends over articles of impeachment.

“The rules of impeachment are very clear, we’ll have to have a trial. My own view is that we should give people an opportunity to put the case on. … On the issue of how long it goes on, it’s really kind of up to the Senate,” he said.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynMcConnell, GOP leaders say they won’t be watching House impeachment hearing GOP senators warn against Trump firing intelligence community official Falling investment revives attacks against Trump’s tax cuts MORE (R-Texas), an adviser to McConnell, also told reporters that he didn’t think the votes were there to dismiss impeachment articles.

Meanwhile, Perdue added that Trump should “get his day in court.”

“I’m one that says, no, put it out there and let’s show everybody just how weak this is, how ridiculous this is,” he said.

Democrats had initially aimed to vote on articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving. Under that time frame, McConnell had told GOP senators that a trial could wrap by the end of the year.

But that time frame has slipped amid weeks of closed-door depositions. House Democrats are now aiming to hold a floor vote by Christmas.

The Senate is scheduled to wrap up its work for the year on Dec. 13. Senators are hoping leadership would be able to come up with a deal to avoid working through the holidays.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntMcConnell, GOP leaders say they won’t be watching House impeachment hearing Congress hunts for path out of spending stalemate GOP senators plan to tune out impeachment week MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, said a Christmas vote in the House could “encourage us [in the Senate] to come to some quick agreement on both a time frame and some rules that accommodates Christmas at least, and maybe that whole week.”

The Clinton impeachment trial lasted five weeks, starting on Jan. 7, 1999, and wrapping on Feb. 13, 1999. The Senate passed a resolution at the start of the trial that laid out the procedure for filing motions, how long senators would get to ask questions and how witnesses would be called.

McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDivided Supreme Court leans toward allowing Trump to end DACA Ilhan Omar blasts Pete King as an ‘Islamophobe’ after he announces retirement: ‘Good riddance’ Top Senate Dem: Officials timed immigration policy around 2020 election MORE (D-N.Y.) have not yet started similar negotiations, but both have publicly signaled they want to make a deal.

Cornyn predicted that the upcoming Trump trial wouldn’t be longer than Clinton’s.

“I think the Clinton impeachment trial was about five weeks and, you know, I don’t know right now anything that would make this longer than that,” he said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerGOP senators plan to tune out impeachment week Trump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Progressive freshmen jump into leadership PAC fundraising MORE (R-N.D.) added that his constituents back in North Dakota didn’t want to see a long trial.

“I was of the opinion for a long time that a longer trial over here would at least allow all of the facts to be aired. Back home people don’t want it to last 10 minutes. They’ve checked out. They’re uninterested. … I don’t think six to eight weeks would be necessary,” he said.

A six- to eight-week trial could be problematic for Democrats, given several senators are running for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

If a trial started the week after Christmas, that would mean it would last past the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, and potentially into the New Hampshire primary, scheduled for Feb. 11. Two other early states, Nevada and South Carolina, are set to vote on Feb. 22 and Feb. 29, respectively. That could give Republicans leverage as they try to negotiate a deal on the rules for the trial.

“It will probably happen before Christmas and then occupy January and February,” Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunBipartisan leadership will reduce emissions more quickly than Paris accord Overnight Energy: EPA watchdog slams agency chief after deputy fails to cooperate in probe | Justices wrestle with reach of Clean Water Act | Bipartisan Senate climate caucus grows Bipartisan Senate climate caucus grows by six members MORE (R-Ind.) said. “I think it’s going to cause a lot of squirming with them.”

Blunt added that “we would all hope that it would go quicker” than the Clinton trial, but that 2020 Democratic presidential candidates should be prepared to be in Washington.

“I think if you’re the Democrats who are running for president, you should be expecting that you might be expected to be in your seats six to eight weeks if we don’t have a better agreement than that,” he said.

Cornyn joked that “Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report Giuliani pens op-ed slamming ‘unprecedented’ impeachment inquiry MORE and Mayor Pete would love that,” but predicted there would be a “bipartisan interest in getting this done and doing our job … but not necessarily letting it preempt anything else we want to do.”