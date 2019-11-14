(WASHINGTON TIMES) Crimes committed by homeless persons in Los Angeles — along with the depravity of the attacks — are skyrocketing.

A local NBC affiliate’s “Streets of Shame” series tallied the numbers over the past two years while interviewing a victim who was recently covered in human waste.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” victim Heidi Van Tassel said during an interview that aired Monday. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Read the full story ›