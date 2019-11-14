House Democrats are reportedly prepared to hand President Donald Trump a major win before the end of the year by passing the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“We are moving positively in terms of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, again it all comes down to enforcement,” Pelosi said on Thursday. “I do believe that if we can get this to the place it needs to be — which is imminent — that this can be a template for future trade agreements. A good template.”

“I’d like to see us get it done this year, I mean, that would be my goal,” Pelosi added.

Last month, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro slammed Pelosi during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

“She fiddles while the USMCA is in the deep freeze,” Navarro said. “The false narrative here is this whole issue about labor enforcement. That problem’s effectively been solved.”

The USMCA is a modernization of the 24-year-old NAFTA agreement and “will support mutually beneficial trade leading to freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth in North America,” the Office of the United States Trade Representative said in a statement.