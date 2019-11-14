Jeffrey Epstein’s only sibling is claiming that the convicted sex offender didn’t commit suicide, saying his brother “was innocent.”

“He was innocent and, until proven guilty, you are entitled to bail in America,’’ Mark Epstein told the Miami Herald in an interview published on Thursday.

Epstein, 66, was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges when he was found unconscious in his New York jail cell on Aug. 10. About an hour later, he was declared dead.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled that Epstein’s death was a suicide but others have challenged that finding, including Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist hired by Mark Epstein to observe Epstein’s autopsy.

“I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide,” Baden said on Oct. 30.

Dr. Barbara Sampson, the medical examiner, said she was standing by her ruling.

“Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein’s death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that determination,” she said in the wake of Baden’s claims.

Now Mark Epstein is saying Sampson made an error in her conclusion, saying his brother wouldn’t have killed himself in the situation he found himself in.

“I could see if he got a life sentence, I could then see him taking himself out, but he had a bail hearing coming up,” Mark Epstein told the Herald.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller (R) speaks as Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a a bail hearing in this court sketch in New York on July 15, 2019. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

The Metropolitan Correctional Center where Jeffrey Epstein was being held in New York on Aug. 10, 2019. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

Mark Epstein was described as a 65-year-old real estate mogul who lives in New York; little is known of Epstein’s only sibling. Mark Epstein has not been linked to any of his brother’s alleged crimes. He said he hadn’t seen his brother since 2012.

He said there were people who wanted his brother dead.

“Jeffrey knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people,’’ Mark Epstein said.

Both Mark Epstein and Baden have pointed to some injuries on Epstein’s body, such as two contusions on both of Epstein’s wrists and an injury to his left forearm.

“Those are unexplained. Was he handcuffed and struggled? Was someone holding his wrists? The marks on his wrist are unexplained,” Mark Epstein told Fox News earlier this month.

“Did the injuries happen a week before or at the time of the incident? We have to look at the microscopic slides to see when the injuries occurred,” Baden said of the injuries noted by Mark Epstein. “The brother requested this information three months ago and he still has not gotten it.”

Mark Epstein also said that he attempted to obtain his brother’s file from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office in mid-August, but he was told that it has to be processed by the U.S. Department of Justice first.

“They’re playing games,” Mark told Fox. “I’ve done the appropriate requests with Justice twice, and have heard nothing. I was told someone is looking into it. “My brother might have been murdered. This is not about me.”