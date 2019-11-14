Attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate said they plan to propose a confidential program that would give money to victims of his abuse.

“The Estate will file an application with the court seeking its approval of the Co-Executors’ decision to offer a voluntary claims resolution program as a confidential, non-adversarial alternative to litigation,” Bennet Moskowitz, one of the lawyers, wrote in an email to Roberta Kaplan, who is representing one of the alleged victims, reported the New York Post.

The proposal will be made in a court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two islands.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in August while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

Lawyers representing some of Epstein’s alleged victims said they don’t support the plan because their clients weren’t able to give any input.

“We find it astonishing that you would go to the probate court for approval without first consulting with the lawyers for the many women Mr. Epstein abused. In fact, it feels very much like a continuation of his crimes and abuse after his death,” attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote.

Bradley Edwards, another lawyer representing an alleged victim, also said in a court filing that his client opposed the program, saying she “does not believe that the use of any alternative dispute resolution should stay or modify the course of litigation in this matter,” reported The New York Times.

David Brodie, another accuser’s lawyer, said he was “cautiously optimistic.”

Jeffrey Epstein in a July 2019 mugshot. (Department of Justice)

“These women have already endured horrific abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and have waited many years for justice,” he said. “To turn their personal experiences over to one person selected by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to make a binding decision (which may not be disputed) could be a process that may exacerbate the victimization of these brave women.”

The planned program, if it is ultimately set up, will be organized by Kenneth Feinberg, with the help of Camille Biros and Jordana Feldman. Biros has helped set up programs that provide money to victims of Catholic priests. Feldman helped set up the September 11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Over 10 lawsuits have been filed against Epstein since his death as more women come forward to say they were abused by Epstein and his associates when they were minors.

According to a will filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, on Aug. 8 Epstein was worth $577,672,654, or about $18 million more than he previously stated in court papers when his legal team was trying to get him bailed out. He put all of his holdings in a trust called The 1953 Trust.

The entire filing was 21 pages and included a copy of his death certificate.

The papers noted that Epstein, who didn’t have children or a wife, had only one heir: his brother, Mark Epstein. But that natural passage was interrupted by the trust.

The will noted that Epstein had some $56 million in cash, $14 million in fixed income, over $112 million in equities, nearly $200,000 in hedge funds and private equity, and about $18 million in aviation assets, cars, and boats.