Former President Jimmy Carter is “up and walking” around shortly after he received surgery to relieve bleeding near his brain after a number of falls in the weeks before, his pastor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“His spirits are good and he is up and walking,” Rev. Tony Lowden of the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where Carter has taught Sunday School for 40 years, told the newspaper after visiting the former president at Emory University Hospital on Wednesday.

Carter, who is 95, was admitted to the hospital last Monday, where he was diagnosed with a subdermal hematoma and underwent surgery Tuesday morning. A spokesperson said that there were no complications from the surgery, and said that Carter “will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation.”

Lowden said, “Everyone is praying and concerned about him and making sure that he is okay.”

Carter previously missed two Sunday School classes at the church after breaking his hip last May and fracturing his pelvis last October.

“I am going to tell him that we have everything in order at the church and he doesn’t have to worry about anything,” Lowden said. “There is no need to rush.”