Democrat presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren used the Thursday’s California school shooting as an opportunity to push for more gun control laws.

They did this despite the fact that California already has some of the most stringent gun controls in the nation, none of which prevented the shooting at Santa Clarita’s Saugus High School from taking place.

California has an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, firearm registration, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first acquire a safety certificate from the state, a ban on campus carry, and a ban on teachers being armed to shoot back in case they are under attack.

California also has numerous ammunition controls.

Yet the Saugus High School shooting occurred, and before any information on how the 16-year-old attacker acquired a firearm had been released, Biden was pushing for gun control:

Another school shooting. How long will we go on like this? No kid should fear their safety in school & no parent should worry whether their kid will come home. Our hearts go out to Santa Clarita, but prayers aren’t enough. We need real gun reform to make our schools safer. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2019

Elizabeth Warren was pushing for action on gun control as well.

I’m heartsick for the victims of this horrifying shooting and their families. We shouldn’t have to live like this. Students shouldn’t live in fear when they go to school. We must act now to end gun violence. https://t.co/w7QSrSC9n6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 14, 2019