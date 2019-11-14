Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge and Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano ripped into President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying it’s clear that Trump “wanted dirt on [former Vice President Joe Biden]” during his now-infamous July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I think the Democrats moved the ball forward yesterday,” Napolitano said.

However, the frequent Trump critic admitted that the testimony of House Democrats’ star witness was hearsay.(RELATED: ‘I’ve Seen Church Prayer Chains That Are Easier To Understand’: Jim Jordan Eviscerates Impeachment Process)

“The most devastating testimony did involve the president but it was hearsay. It was the conversation recounted by Ambassador Taylor that his aide overheard Ambassador Sondland talking to the president,” Napolitano said, referring to former U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who is set to testify next week.

When Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Napolitano if Taylor’s testimony meant Democrats’ entire case against Trump was based on “opinion and hearsay,” Napolitano disagreed with the assertion. (RELATED: Fox News Dominates CNN, MSNBC In Mueller TV Ratings)

“Everybody does have their own opinion. But, if you look at the big picture, there doesn’t seem to be any dispute but that the president wanted dirt on Biden and the president was willing to hold up military aid in order to get it,” Napolitano said.

House Democrats held their first round of public hearings Wednesday since formalizing their impeachment inquiry of Trump at the end of last month.