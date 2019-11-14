Prominent pastor Joel Osteen is expected to attract large crowds on Sunday when he hosts Kanye West at his megachurch – and is “scrambling” to make sure the free day of events goes off without a hitch, according to a report.

Osteen’s Lakewood Church has reached out to Ticketmaster to offer free tickets to the first 45,000 customers on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Friday, TMZ reported.

Representatives from the Houston Police Department will also be monitoring the event, along with the church’s own security personnel, HPD spokesperson John Cannon told FOX Business.

“We’ve planned for the event and are working with the church,” he said. “[We] know it’s probably going to be more traffic than normal, more crowded than normal. We’ve planned accordingly.”

Cannon said the police department has not been made aware of any threats to the church on that day. A representative for Lakewood Church could not immediately be reached for comment.

The focus of the all-day affair, according to TMZ, will be Kanye’s journey to finding God. The rapper and fashion designer, who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian, is expected to perform during the evening event with his Sunday Service choir of more than 100 people.

The tickets will be only offered for the evening service, according to the report. But an earlier event, which is scheduled for 11 a.m., will not require tickets – and will instead be open to the first 45,000 to show up at the Houston, Texas-based church.

The church will provide extra seating in an overflow room for the services, which will be streamed on SiriusXM, the outlet reported.

West previously opened up to late-night talk show host James Corden about his relationship with God. He also detailed how he was recently in $35 million of debt, but was off the hook after he received a $68 million tax refund.

“God is using me as a human being, as humbly as I can put it, he’s using me to show off,” the musician told Corden approximately 13 minutes into a recent segment of “Airpool Karaoke” – usually called “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“Last year, I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt,” he said. “This year, I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns. And people say, ‘Don’t talk about these numbers.'”

