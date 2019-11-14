Former “Today” host Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends,” where she discussed her upcoming movie, which is set for a Hallmark debut, and praised the network for its faith-filled, family-oriented offerings.

What are the details?

Gifford, 66, stars in “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love,” which is part of the network’s holiday programming.

“Hallmark, they’re just geniuses over there,” she gushed. “They know what America is missing, and they’re missing out on wholesome, beautiful stories. The difference in our movies is that our movies are true,” she added.

Gifford went on to point out that the film, which is based on a book series of the same name, is based on everyday people in real-life situations.

“These things really happened to real people. We’re grateful that Hallmark came to understand that there’s a huge demographic out there that is not offended by faith. They embrace it, they’ve been waiting for it.”

Gifford added that the very concept of “Godwink” is that there are no coincidences in this life.

“Godwink is when some people say, ‘Well, that’s a coincidence,'” she explained. “But when you’re a person of faith and you believe in a sovereign God, there is no coincidence. In fact, there’s no word in the Hebrew [language] for coincidence, they don’t exist. God is either sovereign or it’s not.”

Gifford concluded by pointing out God’s love for us as well as his omnipresence.

“Godwink,” she added, “is when the divine and the human connect. It’s a reminder that God sees us, he loves the individual. He sees us and is actively involved in our lives.”

What else?

According to Hallmark, the film — which also stars Cindy Busby and Benjamin Hollingsworth — revolves around Alice and Jack, two very different people from very different backgrounds, who keep running into one another during a wedding celebration.

Encouraged by her family, led by mom Olga [Gifford], Alice slowly lets go of her reservations about meeting someone new following a failed long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, more and more Godwinks – those coincidences that aren’t really coincidences at all – bring Alice and Jack closer as each attempts to balance the newfound attraction with their complicated professional lives.