White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOvernight Health Care: Trump officials making changes to drug pricing proposal | House panel advances flavored e-cig ban | Senators press FDA tobacco chief on vaping ban Senators press FDA tobacco chief on status of vaping ban George Conway: ‘If Barack Obama had done this’ Republicans would be ‘out for blood’ MORE confronted CNN’s Wolf Blitzer after the anchor during a morning interview introduced a clip of Conway’s husband making critical comments of President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes MORE as part of MSNBC’s coverage of Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

Conway accused CNN of embarrassing itself by playing the remarks from frequent Trump critic George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway: ‘If Barack Obama had done this’ Republicans would be ‘out for blood’ George Conway to take part in MSNBC impeachment hearing coverage George Conway: Giuliani tweet ‘by itself establishes’ that Trump ‘committed an impeachable offense’ MORE, suggesting it was only doing so in a bid to drive ratings and make her look bad.

“It’s the same stuff all the time. What you just quoted is said every day by other voices but you wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway,” she said after the clip was aired.

“Where is the shame, where is the introspection,” Conway said.

Blitzer introduced the clip by saying that he wanted to focus on the substance of George Conway’s remarks, but Kellyanne Conway said she believed that the only reason CNN was playing the clip and that MSNBC had brought George Conway to its network was because of their marriage.

“That’s his opinion,” she said after CNN aired the remarks of Conway arguing that Trump had abused his power with his dealings in Ukraine. “I don’t think MSNBC was lacking in anti-Trump voices.” “I think you embarrassed yourself and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now?” she said. “I looked up to you when i was in college and law school, i would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad. I really respected you for all those years as someone that would give you the news and now it’s what somebody’s husband says.”