White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Thursday got into a heated exchange with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer after the anchor asked about her husband, George Conway, a conservative lawyer and outspoken critic of the president.

Conway was finishing an interview with Blitzer that focused on the House impeachment hearings that began on Wednesday when he brought up her husband, who was on MSNBC Wednesday as a panel guest to discuss the impeachment hearings.

“I just have a final question, a sensitive question, and it’s a political question, it’s a substantive question. I don’t want to talk about your marriage,” he said, which caused Conway to laugh, according to Politico. “I know that there are issues there. Your husband, George Conway —”

She then interrupted to ask, “What did you just say? No, no, no. Did you just say there are issues there?”

The two then went back-and-forth about why Blitzer wanted to discuss Conway’s husband before the CNN anchor played a clip from MSNBC in which George Conway said that President Donald Trump “is all about Trump,” saying he thinks the president abused his authority.

“That is his opinion,” Kellyanne Conway said after. “Honestly, where is the shame?”

“I think you embarrassed yourself, and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now?” she continued. “I looked up to you when I was in college and law school. I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad. I really respected you for all those years as somebody that would give you the news, and now the news is what somebody’s husband says?”