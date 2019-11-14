Trump weighs in on ‘star’ impeachment witnesses

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes MORE in an early morning tweet on Thursday weighed in on the two “star” witnesses in the first public impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

“.@RepRatcliffe asked the two ‘star’ witnesses, ‘where is the impeachable event in that call?’ Both stared straight ahead with a blank look on their face, remained silent, & were unable to answer the question,” he said, referring to Rep. John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeHouse Republicans call impeachment hearing ‘boring,’ dismiss Taylor testimony as hearsay Key takeaways from first public impeachment hearing The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats open televised impeachment hearings MORE (R-Texas), a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

“That would be the end of a case run by normal people! – but not Shifty!” he added, using his nickname for Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffGraham: Senate trial ‘must expose the whistleblower’ Graham says Schiff should be a witness in Trump impeachment trial Democrats seize on new evidence in first public impeachment hearing MORE (D-Calif.).

.@RepRatcliffe asked the two “star” witnesses, “where is the impeachable event in that call?” Both stared straight ahead with a blank look on their face, remained silent, & were unable to answer the question. That would be the end of a case run by normal people! – but not Shifty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2019

William Taylor, the chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs, testified for more than five hours before Schiff’s panel.

Taylor offered an account of Trump’s “highly irregular” foreign policy in Kyiv.

Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry amid reports Trump pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE and his son during a phone call in July.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has labeled the impeachment effort a “witch hunt.”

Top Ukrainian official: Sondland did not link aid to investigation of Bidens

7:44 a.m.

Ukraine’s foreign minister told reporters on Thursday that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland did not link investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son with military assistance.

“Ambassador Sondland did not tell us, and did not tell me exactly, about the relation between the [military] assistance and the investigations,” Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

“I have never seen a direct link between investigations and security assistance. Yes, investigations were mentioned, you know, in a presidential conversation. But there was no clear connection between these events,” Prystaiko added.