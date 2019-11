(BBC NEWS) A teacher in the US state of Washington has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot and kill students.

When questioned by police at her home on Wednesday, Julie Hillend-Jones, 58, did not back down from the threats.

She has been placed on administrative leave from Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup, about 35 miles (56km) south of Seattle, where she taught geometry.

It was not clear what prompted her to make the threat. No weapons were recovered during the arrest.

