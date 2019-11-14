FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says he will not contest results showing Democrat Andy Beshear winning the Kentucky governor’s race.

Bevin made the dramatic announcement Thursday at the state Capitol on the same day election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals.

Last week’s election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.

Bevin tried to nationalize his race for reelection, touting his close ties to President Donald Trump. Beshear kept his focus on state issues like education, health care and pensions.

Bevin faced a growing chorus of state Republicans urging him to accept the results of the recanvass unless he can point to evidence of substantial voter fraud. Beshear had already declared victory and has been preparing to become governor in December.