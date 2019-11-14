House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin Owen McCarthyHouse Republicans call impeachment hearing ‘boring,’ dismiss Taylor testimony as hearsay The Hill’s Morning Report – Diplomats kick off public evidence about Trump, Ukraine House Republicans prepare for public impeachment proceedings with mock hearing MORE (R-Calif.) said Thursday his views on impeachment will remain unchanged even if testimony from a U.S. diplomat that President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes MORE inquired about investigating the Bidens during a call with U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandTrump rails against impeachment: ‘They shouldn’t be having public hearings’ Senate Republicans can acquit Trump — but they cannot defend his conduct READ: Top diplomat revises testimony to indicate quid pro quo with Ukraine MORE is confirmed.

William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, on Wednesday said one of his staffers had overheard Trump inquiring about “the investigations” by Ukraine into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE and his son Hunter Biden during a conversation with Sondland.

Such an inquiry would tie Trump closer to efforts, including by the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate GOP waves Trump off early motion to dismiss impeachment charges Key takeaways from first public impeachment hearing Diplomat ties Trump closer to Ukraine furor MORE, to get Ukraine to launch investigations into the Bidens.

McCarthy said his views of impeachment would not change, even if Sondland were to confirm such a call when he’s slated to appear before the House Intelligence Committee next week.

“Okay, well you have a phone call, where the president asked about an investigation,” he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Trump-Sondland call, saying none of the interactions between Trump and Ukraine would merit impeachment.

“None of that is impeachable. So the answer is no,” he said.

Top Democrats argue the new information provided by Taylor is a critical development and demonstrates an abuse of power. Republicans have brushed it off as hearsay, saying Democrats have largely relied on secondhand and thirdhand information.

GOP lawmakers have repeatedly asked for Democrats to call the whistleblower who sparked the probe to testify, accusing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffGraham: Senate trial ‘must expose the whistleblower’ Graham says Schiff should be a witness in Trump impeachment trial Democrats seize on new evidence in first public impeachment hearing MORE (D-Calif.) of concealing his interactions with the individual ahead of the complaint being filed.