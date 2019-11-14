MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Got too many ‘community’ cats running around in your neighborhood? Now, Miami-Dade County Animal Services could use your help and you could make some money in the process.

Animal Services officials have just announced a new initiative to help humanely manage the outdoor cat population in the county.

The ‘Tip the Trapper’ initiative marks the first time a monetary incentive will be provided to cat trappers who bring in community cats to animal services to be vaccinated, sterilized and ear-tipped.

Read the full story ›